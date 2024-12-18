The first signs of spring are starting to emerge across the area and places are sparkling after their winter deep cleans.
There’s plenty to entice you out and about this winter including February half-term trails and tree planting.
What’s more, every time you experience a National Trust day out, you help care for these special places for future generations.
Coleton Fishacre
Monthly guided walks by the coast
First Friday of January, February & March, 10.30am-12.30pm
Join the volunteer walking team on a free accessible guided walk focusing on wellbeing along the coast.
Suited for intermediate walkers.
Free event. Booking not required.
Little Acorns welly walks.
Each Wednesday from January 15 – March 28, 9.30am -11.30am.
Explore the garden in the quiet moments before opened to the public, and take part in lots of creative activities on a welly walk.
Come dressed for messy outdoor play – whatever the weather. Little Acorn sessions are suitable for children under 5 years old.
Free National Lottery Open Week
March 15-23. 10.30am-5pm
To say thank you to the Lottery players who have made so much of the conservation work possible, Coleton Fishacre are taking part in the National Lottery Open Week. Just present the lottery ticket or scratch card to explore Coleton Fishacre for free.
Free event. Booking not required.
Greenway
Winter treasures spotter trail
February 15 to March 19, 10.30am-4pm
Self-led family orientated walk around the garden. Pick up a free spotter sheet from the visitor welcome and return once finished for a sticker reward.
Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
National Lottery Open Week
March 15-23, 10.30am-5pm
To say thank you to the Lottery players who have made so much of the conservation work possible, Greenway are taking part in the National Lottery Open Week.
Just present the lottery ticket or scratch card to explore Greenway for free.
Free event. Booking not required.
Wembury
Family-friendly weekend tree planting
Saturday January 11 and Sunday January 12, Saturday January 25 and Sunday January 26, 10am-3pm
Come and help plant trees in the Community Woodland at Wembury Barton Farm.
This will form part of the Plymouth and South Devon Community Forest, a partnership between the National Trust, the Woodland Trust, Plymouth City Council and South Hams District Council, and is part of the wider Defra-funded Community Forest scheme.
You are welcome to come for the whole day or just an hour or two.
You will be rewarded for your help with a warm pasty and hot drinks.
A free shuttle bus will be available from Wembury village.
Free event. Booking required.
Tree planting Tuesday
Tuesday January 14, 10am-3pm
Join the rangers and volunteers for a day of tree planting in the Community Woodland at Wembury Barton Farm.
There are another 40,000 trees to plant this year and by March they hope to have planted over 100,000 trees in the past three years.
You will be rewarded for your help with a warm pasty and hot drinks.
Free event. Booking required.