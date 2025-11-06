The MP for South Devon, Caroline Voaden, said: “I think it’s really shocking, I think those delays are far too long and families need to know if a care home has done the improvements that were required of it. Clearly the CQC can’t cope with the number of care homes we have. I think it’s really important from every aspect that the inspection regime is improved, the backlog is cleared, and people really know what level of care they care getting”.