A free initiative to become a Community Energy Champion is being offered by Transition Town Totnes on Wednesday May 24, and Tuesday May 30 at The REconomy Centre, Totnes.
There are 10 spaces up for grabs for anyone who would like to support their friends, neighbours, Transition Street group and/or community to reduce their energy bills and reduce energy waste.
Training is provided free of charge to anyone in the TQ9 area who would like to become a community energy champion in Totnes and the surrounding villages.
Participants will learn the basic skills and knowledge to enable them to help their friends and local community to reduce their energy costs and waste.
The course will be run over two three-and-a-half-hour training sessions on both days from 1pm to 4.30pm.
To book a place log onto www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/community-energy-champion-training-may-2023-tickets-591798424017