‘I believe she won a prize for it as there was a competition in the town for the best dressed window,’ said Sue. ‘The shop was a great favourite for locals and holidaymakers alike. There were famous names like Stieff bears and rabbits, Kiddicraft toys, dresses by Viyella and Sarah-Louise smocked dresses, Aertex underwear, Pex socks and Harringtons terry towelling nappies. There were also Ladybird children’s handkerchiefs to wave for the Queen.’