The newly located Derriford pharmacy will be double the size of the current pharmacy.
The pharmacy is expected to move to its new location this spring according to the NHS.
The University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust added that due to the demand on their services, it would be extending its opening hours on weekends.
The new location will be in a building in the multi-story car park at the hospital.
It has been reported that long queues have formed outside the pharmacy throughout the winter. Robert Swift, a volunteer driver for the South Hams Community transport, previously spoke to the Gazette saying that some patients were waiting for an hour and a half for their prescriptions at Derriford’s current pharmacy.
Kandarp Thakkar, chief pharmacist, said the pharmacy served "thousands" of people each week: "As many who have used the pharmacy recently will know, we have outgrown our current space and this much improved facility will have room for more staff and stock, a better range of services and a much-improved experience for patients," he said.