As an independent charity, the hospice provides expert care and support to people with life-limiting illnesses, many of whom are facing the hardest times imaginable. The hospice’s services are provided free of charge to all adults, and each year the charity supports over 2,000 patients across South Devon, from Dartmouth to Dawlish and up onto Dartmoor. Eighty percent of Rowcroft’s patients are cared for in their own homes across the region, and the hospice also provides comfort, support and specialist services to patients in its Inpatient Unit in Torquay. The hospice would be unable to provide these vital services without the amazing support of the local community who fund the majority of Rowcroft’s care.”