Emergency services are responding to reports of a fire behind the all-weather lifeboat in Salcombe.
Smoke was seen rising from the area at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, with crews understood to be attending the incident.
A spokesperson for Salcombe RNLI has confirmed that it is a small boat that has caught fire behind the ALB.
The ALB is not believed to be impeded at this time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.
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