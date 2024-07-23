Derriford Hospital and a telehealth company have launched an app as part of a year-long trial offering advice and support to 50 patients undergoing assessment for a liver transplant.
Each patient will be able to access a personalised programme via an app based on four key areas – physical activity, anxiety management, diet advice and lifestyle modifications.
Exercise classes and support sessions will be delivered by a combination of phone, Zoom or Skype calls, but patients who do not have access to suitable technology will be able to loan equipment from the South West Liver Unit during the trial at no cost to themselves.
The NHS pointed out that patients who complete a prehab course prior to planned surgery are less likely to be readmitted to hospital and more likely to return to work earlier and need less involvement with social and primary care providers.
Up to half of patients listed for a liver transplant typically have a wait of six months or more.
Professor Matthew Cramp, Consultant Hepatologist at the South West Liver Unit, said: “We’re very excited to have the opportunity to expand much-needed support to our patients here in the south west.
“Liver transplant patients face many challenges and to be able to provide a personalised prehab service while they wait for their surgery is something we’ve been keen to offer for some time. “Having the consistency of supervision by a prehab specialist we hope will lead to a lower risk of complications post-transplant and improve quality of life both pre and post-operatively.”