Bus route change forcing people to drive more often
MORE than 180 people have signed a petition demanding the return of the Stagecoach Gold bus service bus through Bridgetown.
June Francis of Stafford Court retirement complex urged Totnes Town Councillors to support the campaign to reinstate the popular service through the estate.
Speaking at Monday’s council meeting, June said withdrawing the route through Bridgetown during the evenings and on Sundays had left many residents stranded at home.
“Many people won’t be able to walk over to Bridgetown Hill and they certainly wouldn’t be able to cross it. The walk up and down to get to the crossing is just completely unsafe.
“The air quality is terrible on that road, so if you are waiting for a bus it’s just awful.
“Lots of people moved here thinking it was great because they didn’t have to use their cars but now we are being forced back into them.”
Stagecoach changed its Gold service route between Torquay and Plymouth on Sunday. It now runs along the A385 instead of through Bridgetown.
Cllr Sarah Collinson supported the petition, and promised to look into the legalities of changing the route without holding a public consultation.
She said: “If it is a route which receives public money I think that there is a public sector quality of duty that applies, and I’m not aware of any full consultation that has been done.
“Potentially there might be some questions about the legality of change without a consultation, and those considerations taken into account.”
Richard Mitchell, chairman of Bridgetown Alive! says he has received “numerous complaints” about the change in the Gold service and the community group is pressing for the installation of a pedestrian crossing at the top of Bridgetown Hill.
“There’s one at the bottom, which is great, but for those who are at the top they take their lives in their hands as they try and cross the road as they head for the Bridgetown estate, or heading in the reverse direction,” he said.
“The crossing could be sited just below the Jubilee Road and Blackpost Lane junctions. This will also ease vehicular access into and out of these two roads - and slow the traffic down.”
District councillor John Birch questioned why Stagecoach did not consult the public about changing its Gold service.
“The withdrawal of the Gold service through Bridgetown will be a blow to many of the residents wishing to use the service especially the elderly or infirm.
“Stagecoach should have more respect and understanding for its regular customers and given them a say on its proposed changes.
“I imagine Stagecoach will argue that it is running the Gold service up Bridgetown Hill or providing a limited 88 service through Bridgetown, but there has been little or no publicity concerning these proposed changes and so it is difficult to see whether or not they will overcome the difficulties caused by the withdrawal of the Gold Service.”
Steve Grove, chairman of Totnes and Rural Community Transport, said Bob the Bus provides a regular Monday to Friday service between Totnes town centre and Higher Westonfields, Duke’s Road, Lansdowne and Parker’s Way. For more information visit www.bobthebus.org.uk
Stagecoach was approached for comment.
