The Green Living Grant Scheme, created to assist island residents with home energy improvements, has now received more than 3,500 applications, with 3,000 Manx Home Energy Audits being completed.
The scheme has made grant offers of almost £2million with £1.2million being paid to home owners to make their homes more energy efficient and reduce carbon emissions.
Applications are made via a short online application form. The first part of the scheme offers Manx Home Energy Audits to eligible residential premises.
The Manx Home Energy Audit will provide the applicant premises with an energy rating from A to G and a list of energy saving solutions in priority order which can be undertaken to improve the property’s energy efficiency.
Should the property be given an energy rating of D or below, and the applicant meet the eligibility criteria, applicants can choose to apply for a Green Living Grant to support the costs of making the required improvements to the property. This is offered at 50% of the cost of the works, up to a maximum of £5,725.
Residential properties are one of the island’s largest contributors of carbon emissions and the need to incentivise people to improve the energy efficiency of their homes forms part of the Isle of Man Government’s action plan to reach the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
To find out more about the Green Living Grant Scheme, visit dfe.im/greenliving
For details on other support schemes, useful hints, tips and energy saving advice, visit netzero.im
To find out more about the Isle of Man’s commitment to net zero by 2050 and what this means for island residents, visit www.netzero.im