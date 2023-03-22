On Friday March 17 2023, Detective Inspector Andy Turner from Devon & Cornwall Police appeared on Crimewatch LIVE on BBC One to discussrecent thefts of cables in South Devon, and appeal to anyone who may have information to help catch the perpetrators.
There have been ten thefts in the area since December 11 2022, with criminals cutting sections of power lines, putting themselves andothers in significant danger, to obtain copper to sell as scrap metal.
During the appeal, DI Turner reached out to local people familiar with South Dartmoor locations such as Cornwood, Deep Lane, Lee Moor andSparkwell. All information received as a result of the broadcast will be reviewed and progressed by Devon & Cornwall Police.
The most recent theft took place at 11am on Saturday March 4 2023, close to the Sherford Development Zone. Several offences have taken placein broad daylight, but some have been committed at night-time. Police have been undertaking increased patrols in the area but the speed ofthe thefts and spread of locations make it very difficult to catch them in the act.
Detective Inspector Andy Turner, Teignbridge and South Hams Crime Investigations Department, said “I am appealing to anyone who canhelp us identify the people responsible for these crimes and provide any information which will assist us in solving these crimes.
“I would also like to highlight to the public the dangers of approaching any downed power lines. If you see electricity equipment that looksdamaged or unusual, please stay clear and inform National Grid immediately.”
National Grid are notified of any interruption in service. Whenever a crime like this happens they are made aware and can notify the police.Before police and the public can approach the scene the area must be made safe by National Grid workers.
In the interest of public safety, if electricity equipment looks damaged or unusual, please stay clear and inform National Grid on 105.
If you have any information please contact Devon & Cornwall Police via 101, or the website quoting Operation Langstone reference 50220058345.
You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org