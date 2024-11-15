Fire crews from Plympton, Crownhill and Yelverton were called to a car on fire in Bickleigh.
The call came around 2.45am on November 15.
Two fire engines and a water bowser were needed as there reports that the vehicle was a hybrid.
Two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal image camera were used.
The car was completely destroyed and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
Each year they help around 650 people whose vehicle has caught fire.
Fires are most likely to start when driving which can be a terrifying experience.
To reduce the chance of this happening to you, check your car before you drive and keep up-to-date with your service and MOT.