Christmas festivities arrive in South Hams
With Christmas fast approaching, local towns are celebrating by turning on their lights and setting up stalls to spread some Christmas cheer.
Modbury Christmas lights are being switched on on Friday 25th November, with festivities beginning at 6pm. There will be a Santa’s Grotto at Cool Beans, and a lantern parade. Popcorn will be on sale and local music groups will be providing entertainment, and shops will be open late so that visitors can start their christmas shopping.
Organisers said of the event: “One things for sure, it’s going to be a fun-filled night and there’s always a great atmosphere when the community comes together.”
Kingsbridge’s Christmas lights will be turned on for Kingsbridge Celebrates Christmas on December 3rd, where there will also be a Santa’s Grotto and carol singers will be performing. Stalls will line Fore Street with lots of gifts to get visitors in the festive spirit.
Ivybridge Town Council and Miss Ivy Events have organised a Christmas Market at Glanvilles Mill, Fore Street and Glanvilles Mill Car Park on Friday November 25th from 4 – 8pm.
The events boasts over 50 Christmas themed stalls, and once again many shops and businesses will be opening late for the festivities.
There will be festive music, Christmas carousel rides, a snow globe and festive bouncy castles. Face painting, stilt walkers and Punch & Judy Shows will be available, and the Comedy juggler Elfic will be in attendance. Palladium, Manning & Co and Glanvilles Mill are the main sponsors of the Ivybridge festival this year.
