St. Peter’s Church, Stoke Fleming is set to sparkle for their 17th Christmas Tree Festival taking place between December 13 and 15.
There will be 29 individually sponsored real trees decorated by local clubs, groups and businesses.
Every year the festival raises funds for the upkeep of their beautiful church and a different charity – this year the beneficiary will be Rowcroft Hospice.
The Church will be open from 10am and 5pm daily and refreshments are available.
On Sunday December 15 there will be a short closing carol service at 5pm and everyone is welcome.
The organisers would like to thank everyone involved for making this such a special event and special thanks to Gardentime for supplying the trees again.