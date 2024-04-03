Citizens Advice services in Devon is launching a new initiative to increase the number of volunteers helping people to navigate the cost-of-living crisis.
Last year, 375 volunteers from the charitable organisation helped more than 58,000 people across the county with advice, while demand for help is expected to continue rising as the cost-of-living pressures continue to bite.
In response, the ‘Help Your Community’ campaign aims to increase the number of volunteers providing frontline advice.
Edwina Bradshaw, chair of Citizens Advice Devon, said: “Our volunteers play a vital role helping people overcome problems in their lives – from benefits to debt and discrimination to housing – and a lot more besides.
“You don’t need any previous experience to volunteer as full training is provided and travel costs paid. We welcome applications from all sections of society, regardless of age, education, disability, race or religion.”
Robert, who volunteers in Totnes, said he felt he had made a difference to people’s lives while learning new skills with the organisation.
“Helping others in their time of need is very rewarding. We often see people coming in at the end of their tether but go out of the door with a huge sense of relief.
“It’s also great working as part of a team – you’re never left on your own to cope with issues and you can always rely on professional support from your supervisor and fellow volunteers,” he said.