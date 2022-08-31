Citizens Advice plea for volunteers as help requests sky rocket amid crisis

With the latest announcement from Ofgem that the energy price cap is rising a further 80 per cent, the average household is likely to see annual bills of £3,549 from October. The huge hikes in the cost of energy mean many people are having to make drastic lifestyle changes to cut back on their energy consumption. From limiting the amount of time they spend in the shower to how often they can wash their clothes. This can be particularly difficult for those with disabilities or for children with additional needs.