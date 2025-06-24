Holiday letting agency Coast & Country Cottages has launched an exciting new art competition for children, to raise funds for its 2025 charity of the year, Devon Air Ambulance.
The competition is to ‘Design Heli a Holiday Home’, with children of all ages being encouraged to get creative and design a holiday home fit for a helicopter. The more unusual, imaginative and colourful the better.
One lucky winning child will receive a £500 Sykes Cottages holiday voucher for them to spend on a self-catering break with their family in 2026.
To enter, children can download an entry form from coastandcountry.co.uk/blog, or they can collect a form from the Coast & Country Cottages Salcombe or Dartmouth office, and return it by 31 October 2025.
Whilst entering the competition is completely free, parents can make a voluntary donation in aid of Devon Air Ambulance, via the JustGiving page justgiving.com/page/coastandcountrycottages, in exchange for taking part. Any money raised will be fund matched by Coast & Country Cottages.
Coast & Country Cottages Marketing Manager Emily Mercer said: “We are really excited about this fun new competition. We always love encouraging creativity and seeing young people within our community showcasing their artistic talents. We hope this light-hearted challenge will help us to raise valuable funds for a very worthwhile cause. In this rural community, where the nearest hospital can be over an hour away by road, we are so lucky to have the Devon Air Ambulance. With our fund matching, this is a real opportunity to raise money. Remember – every £1 you donate will be doubled for the charity!”
Tracy Hepper, Corporate Partnership Manager at Devon Air Ambulance adds “We are so pleased that Coast & Country Cottages chose to raise funds for us this year, they are a very creative organisation, coming up with lots of ideas and fun things to do. We love the new colouring competition and we can't wait to see the new designs of Heli's house."
