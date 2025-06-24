Coast & Country Cottages Marketing Manager Emily Mercer said: “We are really excited about this fun new competition. We always love encouraging creativity and seeing young people within our community showcasing their artistic talents. We hope this light-hearted challenge will help us to raise valuable funds for a very worthwhile cause. In this rural community, where the nearest hospital can be over an hour away by road, we are so lucky to have the Devon Air Ambulance. With our fund matching, this is a real opportunity to raise money. Remember – every £1 you donate will be doubled for the charity!”