It isn’t the first time this garden has been championed as England’s top-rated in the survey.
Once again Which? members gave Coleton Fishacre near Kingswear full marks in a staggering number of categories, including attractiveness, value for money, lack of crowds or queues and living up to its description – the latter of which is not an easy task, considering its immaculate reputation.
The ‘pleasure grounds’ at this National Trust property once saw the fashionable rich of the Jazz Age sauntering along its weaving paths, admiring the tropical planting and views of the sea.
Now the 24-acre garden that runs down a valley to the coast is a firm favourite with members.
Although it was created a little over 100 years ago by designer Oswald Milne with owner and plant enthusiast Lady Dorothy D’Oyly Carte, it looks and feels as though it’s a natural feature that has always been there.
Exotic plants, nurtured by the proximity of the Gulf Stream, and established trees sit comfortably among stone terraces, viewing platforms and ponds.
It all provides plenty of sauntering opportunities for the modern visitor.
The garden at Coleton Fishacre runs down a narrow combe from the house to the sea at Pudcombe Cove.
It was originally planted by Lady Dorothy and features rare and exotic plants, some of which are unusual in their ability to grow outside a subtropical climate due to the proximity of the Gulf Stream to this part of the coast of Devon.
Lady Dorothy was noted for retrieving exotic plant species for the garden during her journeys abroad. The Cartes employed a staff of six to maintain the garden, compared with a staff of four to run the house.
The garden is Grade II* listed in the National Register of Historic Parks and Gardens.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.