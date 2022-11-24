A unique two-acre multi-use space right in the heart of the South Hams is celebrating three months of being open to the community.
‘Outside’, which is on the outskirts of Bantham, has been designed with the community at its heart.
It provides a safe space for all walks of life; for sport, local food, well-being and social interaction with facilities which are not often available locally but are equally crucial to physical and mental well-being.
What started as an idea of local Paddy Wellens and old friend, musician Ben Howard is now a reality – a feat that wouldn’t have been possible without the outpouring of support from the local community.
Officially opened in late July 2022, Outside is now firmly on the map.
With its purpose-built, concrete skate bowl built by Opus Skate parks to its small Organic farm supplying about 60 per cent of its seasonal vegetables to the cafe’s worldwide menu and the local veg box scheme, this feels like it is only just the beginning.
The appeal for the destination doesn’t stop there though, Outside also hosts a ceramics studio running courses for both adults and children and a Surfboard shaping workshop, a place for renowned shapers and amateurs to hone their skills. With one successful evening event under its belt, Outside is looking to create an eclectic mix of events throughout the calendar year from Food nights, comedy evenings, skate jams, exhibitions and film nights as well as creating a friendly space to watch this Winters’ football world cup. You’re also able to hire Outside for private events, we can imagine their calendar is going to burst soon because there is something for everyone and everyone is welcome.
Paddy Wellens, Co-Founder of Outside said: “Outside opened its doors in late July 2022. Our vision was to create a multi-generational space, a stop off on the way to or from a surf that we would have loved had it been here when we were growing up! It has already become an important part of the local area, with its world class skate bowl, amazing healthy food and incredible coffee in the cafe! The workshops are taking off and the first surfboards are being shaped. We know that the future is very exciting at Outside and we look forward to welcoming you all in!”
Sophia Wellens age 11 who skates at Outside and helps run the girl’s skate club, agrees: “Outside is a place for everyone to enjoy with their friends and family, to have food together, to come back from the surf and have a drink or a snack. And to shape boards, learn how and people to come and meet and skate from all over the local area and further afield. We have around 300 active members of the skate bowl - all ages and skill level from absolute beginners to Team GB rider Lola Tambling, that’s really exciting for me!”
Ben said: “I grew up in Totnes and started surfing at a young age which inevitably in the South Hams meant trips to Bantham week in, week out. There are people I have surfed with at Bantham for the best part of 20 years and I still only know their first names. The truth of today’s modern working world in the countryside setting is that many young professionals work from home in isolation, to the detriment of community and also of creativity. I think there is a great opportunity to create spaces where the interaction of ideas and the crossover of recreation and work can benefit everyone – that’s one of the many reasons we have created Outside.”