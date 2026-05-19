Multiple locations across the South Hams are set to screen the People’s Emergency Briefing film, aiming to inspire residents on how to tackle Climate Change and its effects.
Led by presenter and climate activist Chris Packham, the 45-minute film by National Emergency Briefing offers expert scientists, campaigners and other celebrities' insight into how people can do more in their own backyards to make a difference.
The Kingsbridge event, hosted by Kingsbridge Climate Action, will take place on May 22 at Quay House from 6:30pm.
Paul Vann, Chair of Kingsbridge Climate Action, said: “Climate change is a massively serious issue if and when it worsens. The film is a cut-down of a Westminster chat and is packed with key speakers and experts.”
Vann added that we need action on climate change now, saying “we can’t expect everyone else to do it if we don’t take action ourselves”.
After the film, there will be refreshments and a Q&A opportunity with experts with the aim of educating - not politicising.
South Devon MP Caroline Voaden called the film a “rallying cry” to turn the corner on climate change.
“I’m really proud that the National Emergency Briefing was born locally in Totnes, and I congratulate the team who have worked so hard to create it,” she said. “Even though I’m awake to the colossal dangers of climate change, it was still a sobering watch.”
Voaden added that she was “disappointed” that the government rejected the opportunity to televise the film nationally, but said it’s “encouraging to see communities stepping up.”
“This may not be the easiest film to watch, but it could well be the most important film you see all year,” she said.
As well as the collaboration with National Emergency Briefing, Kingsbridge Climate Action have been proactive within the community to promote taking responsibility for individual actions.
“We have thermal imaging cameras available for free, which are run by South Hams District Council and can help identify heat loss points,” Vann said. “We’re also working on a potential communal compost facility.”
“There is a long-term threat to Kingsbridge, with sea levels rising that will eventually overtop the estuary; places like the council offices will be underwater,” continues Vann. “It’s going to be a big issue.”
There are over 800 screenings of the People’s Emergency Briefing film scheduled around the UK. Events across the South Hams include:
Ivybridge Watermark, May 27 at 7pm, organised by South Hams District Council.
Galmpton Village Institute, June 12 at 7pm, organised by Galmpton Village.
South Brent Village Hall, July 5 at 5pm, organised by NEB South Brent.
Newton Ferrers WI Community Hall, date TBC, organised by Newton and Noss Environment Group.
Stoke Gabriel Village Hall, date TBC, organised by Stoke Gabriel residents.
Details and booking can be found through the National Emergency Briefing website.
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