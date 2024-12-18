INFAMOUS social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan could have millions of pounds seized by Devon and Cornwall Police who believe the pair have laundered money through Devon-based bank accounts.
The case was heard today (December 18) at Westminster Magistrates' Court, presided over by Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring who ruled for the freezing and forfeiture of assets as well as the recovery of money that has been laundered.
Devon and Cornwall Police sought to demonstrate that Andrew and Tristan Tate have evaded taxes and laundered money.
A force spokesperson said: "Devon and Cornwall Police acknowledges the determination of Senior District Judge Goldspring and his decision to grant the Force’s application.
"From the outset we have aimed to demonstrate that Andrew and Tristan Tate evaded taxes and laundered money through bank accounts located in Devon.”
Devon and Cornwall Police believe the pair paid no tax or VAT on ‘substantial earnings over the course of eight years’.
The spokesperson continued: "The investigation focuses on substantial earnings accrued between 2014 and 2022, during which we believe no tax or VAT was paid on those funds.
"Furthermore, both individuals are alleged to have concealed the origins of their income by channelling money through ‘front’ accounts, constituting criminal activity and rendering those earnings proceeds of crime.
"We will refrain from further comment until the 28-day appeal period has concluded."