South Hams Chamber are seeking a volunteer Treasurer to help keep their finances on track and be part of a vibrant, supportive team.
John Gardner, will shortly be leaving after two and half years in the role.
No prior accounting or treasurer experience is required - just a willingness to undertake a monthly cross-check of income and expenditure and to settle the occasional invoice.
The commitment is a few hours a month.
You don’t need to be a finance professional – if you’re organised, numerate, and enjoy being involved in the local business scene, this could be a fantastic opportunity.
The role includes managing accounts and reporting, but it’s not just spreadsheets.
They run bi-monthly evening networking events, so it’s a great way to meet people and make connections.
