“Devon received the lowest financial settlement of all 21 county councils,” he said. “That means we have to ask our council taxpayers to contribute more to support our services this year. I don’t want to do this, household incomes are under enough pressure as it is. But around four-fifths of our spending goes on supporting our most vulnerable children and adults. We’ve also included a £4 million boost for road repairs, potholes, and drainage, which I know residents will welcome.”