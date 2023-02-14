A MAN appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court this morning, Tuesday, February 14, charged with murdering a woman in West Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police said that Stephen Parsons (69), of Bondleigh, near North Tawton, was accused of murdering a woman in her 60s.
Officers were called to an address in Bondleigh shortly after 12.30pm on Saturday, February 11.
The woman was found dead at the scene.
Police said they were still trying to locate the woman's next of kin.
Det Chief Insp James Dowler, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "We are not seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation."
Mr Parsons was remanded in custody and will appear at Exeter Crown Court tomorrow, Wednesday, February 15, for a bail hearing.