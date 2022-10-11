Covenants and council tax solutions for second homes

Cllr Jonathan Hawkins, of Devon and South Hams Councils, added: “We all know this is destroying our communities. We’ve always looked at Salcombe. In the winter there are no lights on, it’s dreadful. But Dartmouth is getting very close. I often listen to what Labour is doing in Wales and they seem to be doing what we should be here - second homes paying 300 per cent council tax. If you can afford a second home, you can afford that council tax.”