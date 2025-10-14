Flu and COVID-19 vaccines kick off for all eligible people from today to help ‘winter-proof’ those most vulnerable and the NHS amid new variants circulating this year.
It comes as data shows early signs of an increase in flu cases, and COVID-19 cases have been steadily increasing for weeks, with hospitalisations increasing by 60 per cent..
The increase follows the emergence of the XFG variant in May.
UKHSA has also reported a 50 per cent increase in rhinovirus, which causes the common cold – likely driven by the return of schools after the summer break.
Flu vaccines are also available for everyone aged 65 and over, under 65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, frontline health and social care workers, as well as children and pregnant women.
Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), COVID-19 vaccinations are available to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents, and people who are immunosuppressed.
Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England, said: “It’s concerning to hear flu and COVID-19 cases are already creeping up ahead of winter – but vaccinations remain our best defence against these viruses and can be lifesaving.
“Get vaccinated today to protect yourself and others around you, it might keep you out of hospital this winter.”
The NHS has already sent over 12 million invites via email and further invites via the NHS App, text and letters are set to go out across the month – but those that are eligible do not have to wait to receive an invitation to be able to book.
Health Minister Karin Smyth said: “Vaccines save lives and with flu and COVID-19 cases already rising,
“I urge all those eligible to come forward and prevent sickness before it happens.
“Get vaccinated and protect yourself, your loved ones and help reduce pressure on the NHS. Don’t wait – book your appointment today.”
Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Immunisation at UK Health Security Agency, said: “From today everyone at higher risk of flu and COVID-19 can take up the offer of a vaccine to give them vital protection going into winter.
“If you’re eligible it is because you are at greater risk of getting seriously ill and ending up in hospital.
Book online on the NHS app or National Booking System or speak to your GP or practice nurse, or alternatively your local pharmacist.
“Join the ‘Stay strong, get vaccinated’ campaign – it could be the most important appointment you make this winter, helping to keep you out of hospital.”
The NHS also recommends the RSV vaccine to pregnant women and older adults, as well as the pneumococcal vaccine to over 65s, to help protect against serious illnesses that are more common in the winter, like pneumonia.
Booked appointments and walk-in sessions are now available across local pharmacies, GP practices and community clinic drop-in centres across the country and you can book an appointment via the NHS App, your local GP practice, online at www.nhs.uk/bookflu or www.nhs.uk/bookcovid, or by calling 119.
