A charity providing learning, care, support and real choice to young adults with a range of disabilities is holding a fundraising event. Dame Hannahs’ cream tea is on Tuesday May 21 at 2pm at the site in Ivybridge.
There will be an entertaining talk on Eleanor of Aquitaine by Royal enthusiast Meg de Blank. It will be a fun event to bring family and friends to, organisers say.
The event is being organised by Debbie Lumsdon, with help from members of the charity’s Ivybridge Supporter Group. The event is being supported by Rodda’s Clotted Cream and the Cream Tea Society, who will provide all the cream and jam.
Longstanding supporters Marian and Trevor Vanstone will be running a stall selling their preserves and woollen jumpers alongside a Dame Hannahs Raffle.
Debbie Lumsdon said “Following the success of last year’s Royal Cream Tea we are very excited about this year’s fundraising event.
Meg de Blank is an excellent speaker and it will be a lovely occasion for guests to get together with friends and family and enjoy a delicious cream tea. And of course we will be raising vital funds for our young adults at Dame Hannahs”.
Dame Hannahs provides learning, care, support and real choice to young adults with a range of disabilities.
A dedicated and highly trained team of staff help our young people to grow and learn with confidence and freedom.
To book tickets at £10 you can contact Debbie Lumsdon on 01752 898106.