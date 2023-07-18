A spokesperson for the shop said: "For over 50 years, readers, writers, and book collectors living in and visiting Totnes have made a beeline for the second-hand bookshop, located a few steps from the high street in the shadow of one of England’s best preserved Norman castles. The shop has changed hands just once in five decades, and since 2016 has been owned by a Community Interest Company (CIC). It is operated entirely through the good will of its volunteers who also organise regular literary events for the community, including a monthly Book Group and Poetry Open Mic (without the mic!) There are no paid staff. Any profits from book sales are channelled back into the local community to support local literary causes."