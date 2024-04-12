DadFest is back this September with a weekend full of activities for dads and their children.
This unique festival takes place over two days and was awarded ‘Best Small Event in the UK’ by the National Outdoor Events Association. Organised by The Dads Network CIC, DadFest is for dads/ father figures/ male carers and their children of all ages.
It takes place at Beryl’s Campsite, Beeson TQ7 2HW from Friday September 22 to Sunday. September 24.
DadFest organiser and founder of The Dads Network, Ian Blackwell, is excited about this year’s DadFest: “DadFest first came to Beeson in 2014 and ten years later we are still here.
“We run the event because dads and children tell us how much they value getting back to nature, chilling-out and spending quality time with each other and making new friends.
“DadFest is about having a weekend of fun with the children.
“As ever, there will be a range of great activities including archery, storytelling, bat walks, kids disco, campfire cooking, den building, a woodland trail, music workshops, star-gazing, water rockets, slip n slide, a wrestling show, a dad’s choir, circus skills, Forest School activities, meet a lobster, fishing, pizza-making, and award-winning beer and food and lots more.”
The festival is renowned for its highlight event - the ‘World Dad Dancing Championship’, hotly contested by grooving dads, much to the sheer embarrassment of their kids.
The winning dad will take home the bragging rights as a World Champ at Dad Dancing.
“I think it is important” Ian continues “to reassure people that all the activities at DadFest are run by qualified, experienced leaders who are fully insured and all risk assessments are in place. DadFest is a small, safe, fun festival focused on outdoor activities. Our aim every year is to get dads and their children out and about in nature. We welcome male carers of all ages and backgrounds, wherever you live. And we are lucky, thanks to funders and supporters, that we can keep the ticket price really low and have free tickets for children so we can be as inclusive as possible.