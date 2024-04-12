“I think it is important” Ian continues “to reassure people that all the activities at DadFest are run by qualified, experienced leaders who are fully insured and all risk assessments are in place. DadFest is a small, safe, fun festival focused on outdoor activities. Our aim every year is to get dads and their children out and about in nature. We welcome male carers of all ages and backgrounds, wherever you live. And we are lucky, thanks to funders and supporters, that we can keep the ticket price really low and have free tickets for children so we can be as inclusive as possible.