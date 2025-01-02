While out on patrols on Dartmoor, officers from Devon and Cornwall Police came across familiar damage to land by off-road scramble bikes.
This particular incident was at Cadover but there are other areas with very similar damage.
Many of these bikes are difficult to catch up with as they have the ability to disappear.
Groups will often turn up in vans with bikes in.
If you should witness this you are are asked to jot down the registration plates of the vans as many of the bikes have no plates.
The damage caused to our moorland and wildlife can be irreversible.