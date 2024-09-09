The Dame Hannahs Fundraising Team ran a very successful Refreshment Tent at the Kingsbridge Show at the weekend and raised £1346 for the charity.
The fantastic array of homemade cakes and savoury food proved very popular with show visitors.
Despite the mixed weather the tent was very busy all day as visitors of all ages gathered to meet up and relax over some delicious treats.
Dame Hannahs Community Engagement Officer, Debbie Lumsdon, said: “I wish to thank the Kingsbridge Show Committee and all the people who came to our refreshment marquee on Saturday.
It was lovely to see friends, old and new. And a special thank you to our wonderful team of volunteers for all their help and hard work.
We were delighted to raise an amazing £1346 of much-needed funds for Dame Hannahs and that was all thanks to everyone who visited us. We could not have achieved this without you.”