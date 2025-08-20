The UK is full of incredible places to get closer to wildlife. From puffins on dramatic sea cliffs to red deer roaming windswept moorland, there are endless opportunities to capture stunning shots with your digital camera.
But what are the best UK locations for wildlife photography? With this in mind, I’m getting in touch with new data from Jessops on the best locations for capturing wildlife.
By analysing the number of Instagram hashtags linked to each spot, the team ranked the top 10 best UK locations for wildlife photography.
With 205,000 hashtags, Dartmoor is the top UK location for wildlife according to Jessops’ data. Covering 954 square kilometres, Dartmoor National Park is the largest upland area in southern Britain, and its rugged granite tors, heather moorland, and sheltered valleys create the perfect mix of habitats for a huge variety of species.
When it comes to taking pictures of wildlife at Dartmoor National Park, Lizzie James, Product Specialist at Jessops, said: "The weather on Dartmoor can switch in an instant. Thankfully, most modern cameras are moisture-resistant and splash-proof. But for really wet conditions, pack waterproof accessories, like a rain cover for your camera or lens, and keep a small towel handy to wipe off any stray droplets."
"A good telephoto lens will help you capture shy species from a distance without disturbing them. And don't forget your macro lens if you want to get those incredible close-ups of lichens and insects."
