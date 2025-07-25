Dartmouth Art Society are holding their annual exhibition at the Masons Hall in Lower Street, Dartmouth from Sunday August 3 until Saturday August 15 August.
It’s a great opportunity to show what the Society offers to locals and visitors alike.
You don’t even have to be an artist, just someone who loves and appreciates lovely art.
There’s also greetings cards for sale and unframed paintings, all originals. Just come and have a browse.
Also, why not become a member of the Art Society and see what you’re capable of?
They meet at Townstal Community Hall on Thursday afternoons, starting again in September.
You don’t have to be a professional artist or a Turner, Picasso or Banksy, just someone who wants to have a go.
The exhibition is open from 10.30am to 5pm every day.
