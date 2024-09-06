A recent study launched by Yorkshire Building Society showed younger people may be missing out on the benefits of saving because they are not confident in their knowledge of financial products, or are reluctant to establish savings habits. Research from the mutual’s Saving Generation Z report showed that when asked, less than half of 16-27 year olds said they would feel confident in selecting the best savings account for their current goals and were less confident of any generation in their ability to save effectively. An analysis of ONS data from the same report, showed that around 1.2 million 16-27 year olds don’t save, because they choose not to, rather than because they are not in a position to do so.