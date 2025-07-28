It’s the end of term and the beginning of the long summer holidays.
However, for students in year 6, there is the added excitement, and possibly a little anxiety, associated with the move from primary school to the “Big” school for their secondary education.
Dartmouth Rotary is helping them commemorate this transition by providing a “Book for Life”, which it is hoped they will treasure for many years.
Each of the 63 students in year 6 at Dartmouth Academy, Stoke Fleming Primary, Blackawton Primary and St John the Baptist School received a book, selected by their teachers.
Presentations were made by Bernard Young, President of Dartmouth Rotary, at their Year 6 final assembly. It is hoped the book will remind them of the friends and teachers they met during this first step in their learning experience.
Struan Coupar, Youth Officer for Dartmouth Rotary, said: “The schools place great importance on the transition from primary school to secondary education. It is very rewarding for Rotary to be able to contribute to that, and the appreciation of staff and pupils is very clear.”
Dartmouth Rotary Club is always keen to welcome new faces to help continue its work in the community.
If you’ve recently moved to the area and are looking for a way to meet people and make a difference, the club would love to hear from you.
You don’t need to commit to full membership straight away; you can become a Friend of Rotary, offering occasional support when needed. Or, if you’re ready to get more involved, full membership is also an option.
The club is a friendly and welcoming group, currently made up of 28 members, 26 men and two women and is open to new enquiries.
If you're interested in joining, the Rotary Club of Dartmouth email the president here: [email protected]
