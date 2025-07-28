Some year 6 pupils at St John the Baptist Primary School, Dartmouth, and their teacher, Mrs Brown, after receiving their “Book for Life” from Bernard Young President of Dartmouth Rotary at their final assembly. ( Some year 6 pupils at St John the Baptist Primary School, Dartmouth, and their teacher, Mrs Brown, after receiving their “Book for Life” from Bernard Young President of Dartmouth Rotary at their final assembly. )