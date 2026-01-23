The family of a woman who died following a collision in Brixham have paid tribute to her.
Lyn Anthistle, 69, from Brixham, was pronounced deceased at the scene after being involved in a collision with an articulated lorry, which happened at around 3.40pm on Wednesday, 21 January, on Brewery Lane.
Her daughter Mary-Anne Allwood, said: “My mum was such a kind-hearted, down-to-earth woman who would take time and care to listen and help others.
“We, as a family, are totally broken and it still does not feel real that she has been taken in such tragic circumstances.
“We appreciate all the lovely comments from those who knew her and appeal to anyone who may have even the smallest piece of information, even if you think it feels irrelevant, to please contact the police. We need to know what happened.”
Officers continue to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision.
Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50260017218.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.