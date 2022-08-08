Devon and Cornwall Police appeal for help locating a missing girl

Monday 8th August 2022 12:14 pm
Alyssa Lewis last seen around 2.20pm Sunday August 7 (Devon and Cornwall Police )

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

Alyssa Lewis (Devon and Cornwall Police )

Alyssa Lewis was last seen at around 2.20 pm on Sunday, August 7 in the Devonport area of Plymouth.

Detective Inspector Debbie Wyatt said: “We are growing concerned for Alyssa’s welfare and are continuing our efforts to locate her.

“We are also asking the public to report any sightings or information which may assist our enquiries.

“Alyssa if you are reading this, you are not in any trouble, please contact us, or someone you trust, to let us know you are safe.”

Alyssa is described as a white female, around 5ft 1ins tall and of medium build.

She has shoulder-length ginger hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey dress.

Anyone who sees Alyssa, knows of her whereabouts, or has any information which may assist police is asked to call 999 quoting log number 1086 of 7 August.

