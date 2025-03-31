As part of ‘Dogs Worrying Livestock Awareness Week’ this week, Neighbourhood Policing Teams are highlighting patrols in areas with livestock.
There are offences such as livestock attacks by dogs, livestock worrying and even livestock theft, all of which cause irreparable damage and have a huge impact on local farmers.
Livestock can include cattle and horses as well as sheep and it is an offence under the ‘Dogs Protection of Livestock Act’.
Merely worrying sheep and being near them can cause miscarriage and harm to livestock and could lead to legal action being taken.
Report any incidents on 999 if it is happening now, or if it has already happened call 101, alternatively for a non-emergency fill in a form at: https://tinyurl.com/2wsa8kdf