HUNDREDS of church bellringers from across Devon will fill Crediton Parish Church on Saturday, December 14 to attend Devon Bellringers’ Carol Service.
It will take place at 4pm and the church bells will ring before and after the service.
The service will include the ringers’ choir and handbell ringing.
Light refreshments will be available after the service in the Boniface Centre.
The Devon Association of Ringers, the association for call change ringing in Devon, held its annual meeting in the Boniface Centre on Saturday, November 16.
Officer reports and the Devon Church Bell Restoration Fund report was presented.
John Warne, the outgoing President, handed over the President’s Sash to the new President, Ian Avery.
Ian is from Kingsteignton and rings with his local team plus Combeinteignhead and Exeter Cathedral. He has rung for 64 years.
Some changes to the length of officers terms of office were approved and Andrew Cleave was nominated to be a trustee to the Devon Church Bell Restoration Fund.
Competition fees were updated and Association Competitions for 2025 were agreed.
Next year, 2025 will be the Centenary of the Devon Association of Ringers.
As a part of celebrations to mark the year, an aim is that 100 of the 150 affiliated towers in the Association all try to ring together at 12 noon across the county on Saturday, May 31.
If that time is not possible, then the aim is to ring at a suitable time during that day.
It is also proposed that the Major Final in 2025 be held at Zeal Monachorum Parish Church in June, where the first Competition Final was held in 1925.
New badges are also being produced to mark the occasion.
University of Wales survey of towers forms were distributed during the AGM.
A documentary is in the process of being produced about the Association and a launch event will be held.