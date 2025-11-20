Officers from Devon & Cornwall Police visited pubs across Brixham recently to make checks and give staff feedback on how they operate.
The local Police Licensing Officer joined the Neighbourhood Support Team for a proactive operation across licensed premises on Saturday, November, 15.
A total of 11 pubs were visited, with both plain-clothes and uniformed officers taking part to ensure a comprehensive approach.
As part of the evening, the ‘Ask For Angela’ campaign was tested in each venue, and officers were pleased to discover that every pub demonstrated excellent awareness and understanding of what to do if someone Asks For Angela, helping to keep vulnerable people safe on nights out.
This scheme means bar staff can help customers who feel worried and may need assistance to get home or other support.
Officers also carried out drug-wipe testing within both male and female toilet areas at the licensed premises. Officers gave feedback directly to the Designated Premises Supervisors at each location, supporting them in maintaining safe and responsible venues.
Sergeant Matt Gill, from the South Devon Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “Overall, the operation was extremely positive, further strengthening the great working relationships we already have with our local pubs here. Their co-operation and proactive attitude play a huge role in keeping Brixham’s nightlife safe for everyone. Another operation is already being planned, which will include taking along a passive drugs dog. Thank you to all the venues involved for their support.”
