As young people across Devon work through their exam results, representing for many the culmination of years of hard work, Devon County Council’s leader Julian Brazil has said the council is there to support all young people to achieve their best, whatever their results.
His comments come as thousands of pupils across Devon have received their A-level and GCSE results this past two weeks.
Many will be happy with their results, others less so perhaps, but councillor Brazil, who is also Cabinet Member responsible for young people’s education, says credit should go to every single pupil for getting this far in their studies.
He said: “A huge well done to everyone who has received their A-level and GCSE results this past week.
“Congratulations to everyone who got what they’d hoped for, and commiserations to those who worked hard for more.
“Results day is often an emotional time, representing the culmination of young people’s academic work to date. It can be an exciting time, but equally a reflective one as pupils face new decisions and new opportunities ahead.
“However you got on, if you need any advice or guidance about your options ahead – whether that’s further education, employment or training – our Employment Hubs and Youth Hubs can help you.”
Devon County Council’s Employment Hubs and Youth Hub Devon are based in Exeter, Crediton, Tiverton, Honiton, Barnstaple and Newton Abbot.
They work to support young people aged 16 plus on their journey to training and employment, offering support with CV writing, interview support, job and apprenticeship search, other application support, and more.
For more information about Devon County Council’s Employment Hubs and Youth Hubs, please visit the website.
