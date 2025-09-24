If you are a Devon County Council care leaver you can get up to 100 per cent off your Council Tax bill until you turn 25.
This is a fantastic opportunity to ease money pressures as you transition into independent living.
You still need to apply for any other reductions you may be entitled to such as: the Single person discount or a Council tax reduction
The discount only applies to Devon County Council care leavers living in the South Hams district who are named on the Council Tax bill.
Make sure to apply for these too and save even more!
