Devon County Council is calling on the Government to recognise the unique challenges faced by rural areas in providing and funding essential services, including public transport.
The call follows a meeting between senior councillors and Stagecoach Managing Director Peter Knight, prompted by widespread concern over recent fare increases.
Last month, councillors were contacted by parents who said they and their children’s schools had been unaware of the significant fare changes until the day they took effect, affecting journeys home from school.
Since then, Devon County Council and Stagecoach have discussed the reasons behind the changes and the wider pressures facing rural transport.
Councillors say they have received a significant volume of correspondence from residents across Devon, particularly families with children travelling to schools outside their catchment areas and post-16 students commuting to college.
Councillors Jacqi Hodgson, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Biodiversity (including public transport), Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, and James Buczowski, Cabinet Member for Finance, met with Mr Knight this week to discuss the challenges.
Mr Knight told councillors that Stagecoach is committed to making some changes to improve affordability for certain travel zones as well as for young people.
He told them that he recognises the challenges for large rural counties in delivering services, not only for public transport but across all areas.
The parties agreed to work more closely together, and with Devon’s MPs, to press central government for fairer rural funding as a whole.
Peter Knight, Managing Director of Stagecoach South West, said: “We understand the strength of feeling about recent fare changes, particularly for young people, and we are committed to reviewing our travel zones and ticketing options.
“Like many operators, we face significant increases in operating costs, and in rural areas such as Torridge and West Devon the cost of delivering services is higher due to longer distances travelled and lower passenger numbers.
“We must ensure that revenue covers the cost of running a safe and reliable network, but we are determined to explore every avenue to keep travel affordable and accessible for all.”
Councillor Jacqi Hodgson, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Public Transport, said: “The vital link and benefits to health and wellbeing that buses provide to residents of all ages, especially to those living in rural areas should never be underestimated.
“A high number of residents do not have access to a private car. It is regretted that Stagecoach have needed to increase their fares on some services and the impact this is having in Devon. However, with rising costs, we understand that it has been necessary for them to make these fare adjustments to keep services viable.”
Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, said she welcomed this week's Transport Select Committee report calling on the government to reform the way local bus services are funded: “Devon is one of the largest rural counties in England and the cost of delivering public transport and all of our vital services is far higher here than in urban areas.
“I echo the Transport Select Committee’s call today for national reform of the way local bus services are funded, and for there to be a minimum level of public transport connectivity to stop residents from becoming increasingly isolated.”
