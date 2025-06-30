Slips, trips and falls and manual handling injuries are just some of the reasons why employees have submitted accident claims against the council over the past three years.
Figures obtained by JF Law found that, since 2022, Devon County Council has had to pay out over £300k to successful workplace accident claims made by council employees.
In 2022, 6 workplace accident claims were made against the council, the joint-lowest number of claims.
The council has seen the number of claims rise over the past year, with a total of 8.
Councils owe their staff a duty of care under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and should take every reasonable step to ensure their safety.
Solicitor for JF Law, Lucy Parker, said: “Councils, like all employers, have a legal obligation and owe a significant duty of care to safeguard their workforce and prevent them from harm.
"Unfortunately, council workers can often be involved in workplace accidents ranging from seemingly minor issues like slips and trips, to more serious incidents involving manual handling and defective equipment.”
JF Law also obtained figures on how much Devon County Council has paid out in compensation for workplace accident claims since 2022.
The council has paid out a total of £302,384 to successful claims over the past three years, with the highest amount coming in 2023/24 at £200,509.
Workplace injuries and illnesses in Britain cost around £21.6 billion annually, impacting over a million workers.
Councils and local authorities are responsible for work activities across some of the industry sectors reporting the highest rates of injuries, reflecting the real risks these activities present.
Lucy Parker said: "Sometimes, workplace accidents could have been avoided with proper risk assessments and safety measures.
"Making sure that councils are sticking to their legal responsibilities after an accident is crucial as it can ensure lessons are learned to prevent future incidents."
