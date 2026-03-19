Disabled people across Devon are being invited to join a user-led group aimed at influencing decisions that affect their lives and communities.
Devon Disability Voice (DDV) is seeking new volunteers to help shape local and national policy, with organisers encouraging people to attend an online information session next month.
To help people learn more about the group, Disability Together is hosting an online webinar on Wednesday, April 1 2026, from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm, where attendees can find out how to get involved and hear more about the work of the user-led network.
Devon Disability Voice (DDV) is a user-led group, hosted and coordinated by the charity Disability Together. It meets quarterly and brings Disabled people together to raise awareness, share information and help to influence decision-making locally and nationally. Meetings take place both online and in person.
Leila Manion, Engagement Manager for Disability Together, said: “As a user-led network, Devon Disability Voice is led by Disabled people, for Disabled people, ensuring that lived experience helps shape meaningful and positive change.
DDV aims to represent a full diversity of Disabled people in the county. This includes people with physical impairments, D/deaf people, neurodivergent people, and those experiencing mental health conditions or long-term health conditions. We are looking for new members, aged 18 and over, from across Devon to come and get involved.”
As part of the DDV, every member brings valuable lived experience and insight. Together, the group shares experiences, exchanges information and works collectively to influence the decisions that affect the Disabled community.
People interested in joining are encouraged to attend the webinar or find out more online. British Sign Language interpreters will be available during the session.
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