For example, a typical 200-acre farm owned by an individual with an expected annual profit of £27,300 would face an IHT liability of £435,000. If spread over a period of ten years, this would require the farm to allocate 159 per cent of its profit each year to cover the tax bill. To meet this bill, successors could be compelled to sell 20 per cent of their land. Similarly, a 250-acre arable farm owned between a couple in the way the Chancellor expects to be possible with an expected annual profit of £34,130 would face an IHT liability of £267,000, amounting to 78 per cent of its profit each year over a decade.