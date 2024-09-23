Migraines have long been dismissed as “just a headache,” yet they are a complex and potentially debilitating neurological disorder that significantly impacts the quality of life for those affected. Approximately ten million people in the UK suffer from migraines, which can hinder their ability to work and lead normal lives, often resulting in serious negative effects on mental health.
In recognition of this issue, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust is supporting National Migraine Awareness Week, which takes place from 23-29 September 2024. With one in seven people living with migraines, the trust operates several clinics dedicated to treating headache disorders.
Dr Kathryn Medcalf established the Headache Service in January 2017 and leads the Migraine Clinics said: “Unfortunately, there is no cure for migraine; however, effective treatments can be life-changing for many.”
Currently, the clinics serve nearly 600 patients, a number that continues to rise due to increasing awareness and demand.
The treatments offered include Botox injections for approximately 190 patients and greater occipital nerve injections for around 100, administered every three months. Additionally, around 70 patients receive oral treatments known as gepants. Torbay and South Devon are also pioneering the use of CGRP monoclonal antibodies, the first preventive medicines specifically developed for migraines, benefiting over 120 patients.
Dr Medcalf runs four headache clinics weekly, focusing on GONI treatments, while outpatient nurses conduct two additional Botox clinics. Due to rising demand, a new dedicated headache nurse will soon join the team to run two more clinics weekly.
Dr Medcalf added: “These treatments can help people live better lives; some return to work and enjoy better family lives as they aren’t frequently laid up in bed with a migraine.”
