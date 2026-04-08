Missed medications, worsening symptoms and increased pressure on urgent care have contributed to efforts to reignite a focus on under-pressure pharmacies.
Devon residents are still facing difficulties securing medication and collecting prescriptions when pharmacies are open, but with rising closures – even if temporary due to staff shortages – some people are struggling to access services at all.
The struggles of the sector and the impact on residents was highlighted at Devon County Council’s cabinet, where one member raised a motion on the topic.
Councillor Steve Lodge (Liberal Democrat, Tiverton) said the problems in the sector were “happening right now to real people in Devon”, and called for a motion on the problems to be discussed at the next full council meeting.
“I chaired a meeting in January which was inspiring because the community really turned out but deeply troubling due to the sheer human cost,” he said.
Cllr Lodge said a survey of 3,000 people in Tiverton conducted by a local GP surgery showed that more than a third – 35 per cent – had been unable to buy basic over-the-counter medicine locally, and that 30 per cent were unable to access a pharmacy at all.
“And 301 responses – so 10 per cent – indicated potential patient harm due to missed medication and worsening symptoms, and more people in urgent care as they can’t get their prescriptions,” he said.
There had been a 10 per cent increase in GP appointments “as a direct result” of problems with pharmacies in Tiverton, Cllr Lodge said, “which is not sustainable”.
He said there had been 436 pharmacy closures in England last year with around 13,000 temporary ones. Some branches run by the chain Jhoots were closed last year, but rival Allied Pharmacies took over many of those that had shut.
“The most common reason [for closures] is that there are not enough staff,” Cllr Lodge said. “And the National Pharmacy Association says nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of pharmacies say they may close without more support in the next year,” Cllr Lodge said.
“And the closures are hitting the most deprived communities the hardest, with over 40 per cent of high street pharmacy closures being in the poorest 20 per cent of areas.”
Cllr Lodge reiterated his motion was “not about blame” because pharmacy staff were doing their best under “impossible pressure”.
“There is relentless demand, a lack of support, impossible choices, and systemic failure in terms of funding, the workforce, the supply chain and commissioning,” he said.
“It requires a systemic response and that’s why I’m asking this council to act.”
Devon County Council has no direct control over pharmacies, which strike contracts with the NHS. However, the county council does work with the health service on various boards and committees, and can lobby local MPs and government for support on certain issues.
Councillor Andrew Leadbetter (Conservative, Wearside and Topsham) asked whether securing prescriptions via delivery services could help overcome some of the medication availability issues.
Cllr Lodge noted that this was an effective method of securing medication, however, stressed that such services took business away from local pharmacies, which provided other vital services to their communities, such as advice and vaccinations.
Steve Brown, the council’s director of public health, said the council’s health and wellbeing board and the NHS integrated care board (ICB) had been discussing a pharmacy strategy and that the council had written to the Secretary of State for Health on the issue.
“We had a positive response, which noted the government’s need to work with health organisations,” he said.
“But the [pharmacy] contracts are struck with national organisations, and individual businesses will only operate if it is affordable to do so but we are reassured that ministers recognise the issues.”
As part of its 10-year plan for health, the government’s department for health and social care said last year that it would allow registered pharmacy technicians to take greater responsibility and enable pharmacists to focus more on frontline patient care.
“This will give pharmacies greater flexibility in how they deploy their staff, freeing up pharmacist time to deliver more clinical services and help advise patients on prevention as well as sickness as part of the government’s Plan for Change, while ensuring that pharmacists and pharmacy technicians can work to the top of their profession.,” the government said last year.
A motion on the issue of pharmacies could be discussed at the next full council meeting of Devon County Council in May.
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