Devon Wildlife Trust has designed a new activity pack.
The team have been busy putting the elements together.
With 30 pages of pine marten-inspired puzzles, games, crafts and fun, it is perfect for children aged 3 to 10 and great for all weathers.
You can print it out or use it straight from your phone or tablet – it’s ready whenever you are.
Once you’ve tried it you can let Devon Wildlife Trust know your favourite activity.
The Two Moors Pine Project is made possible with support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and thanks to National Lottery players.
The project is working to restore healthy pine marten populations in the South West of England.