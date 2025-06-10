The exhibition features posterboards, photographs, letters, a tapestry of the College’s Coat of Arms, as well as information about Rt Hon Charles Seale-Hayne, who founded the College. Images showcase students learning, tractor trials and women students, whose inclusion caused ‘shock and horror’ as mixing of sexes was not considered to be advantageous financially or otherwise! There is information about the effects of the agricultural depression and how students struggled at times with not enough desks and chairs go around. The exhibition also recounts how highly the College was ranked among the educational institutions in the country at the time.